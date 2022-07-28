Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,222 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $91.23 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

