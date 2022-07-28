Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,826 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AA opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

