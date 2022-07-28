Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 790 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

