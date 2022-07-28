Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.84. 53,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $8,856,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
