Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.84. 53,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.43.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $8,856,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

