Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.49

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.49 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.27). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.29), with a volume of 416,194 shares.

Avacta Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £280.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

