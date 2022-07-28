Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avangrid updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,590. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.