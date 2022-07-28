Avient Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Avient has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

