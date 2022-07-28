Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

