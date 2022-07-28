Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 8.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.35 and last traded at $146.92. 8,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 677,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.11.

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

