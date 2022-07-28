Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

