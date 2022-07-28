Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $34.00

Axe (AXE) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $45,887.58 and approximately $34.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00241500 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.