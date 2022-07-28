AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

