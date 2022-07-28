AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.14. 15,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

