Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 14.2% Higher

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.09. 2,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $602.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

