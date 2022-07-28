Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 14.2% Higher

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.09. 2,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $602.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
