B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $104,419,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

