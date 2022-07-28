B. Riley Raises Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $18.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

