BabySwap Price Hits $0.0750 (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. BabySwap has a market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $571,286.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00033058 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,494,420 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
