Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

