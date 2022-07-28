Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTI stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a P/E ratio of 219.61 and a beta of 2.81. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

