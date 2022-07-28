Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $406,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,079,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,215,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,705,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 697.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

