Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading Down 4.1%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. 505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.60 ($8.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading

