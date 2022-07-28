Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,957. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $253.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $50,097.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $70,901 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

