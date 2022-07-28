Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 636 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

BHVN opened at $146.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.