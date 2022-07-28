Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.