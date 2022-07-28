Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ON were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ON by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ON by 714.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ON by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ON Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.