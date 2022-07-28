Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.20% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $74.59.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

