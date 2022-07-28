Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.42 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

