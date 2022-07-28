Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

