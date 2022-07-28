Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 841 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BWA opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.