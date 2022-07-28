Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,800 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

FOX stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

