Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,884 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FDX opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $284.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

