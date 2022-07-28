Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 893 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,043,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $392.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.09 and its 200 day moving average is $398.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

