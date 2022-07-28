Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €69.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €45.05 ($45.97) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

