Barclays Cuts Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €12.20

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.