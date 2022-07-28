Barclays Lowers Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electricité de France from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC cut Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Electricité de France Trading Up 0.4 %

Electricité de France stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Electricité de France Cuts Dividend

About Electricité de France

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.12%.

(Get Rating)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

