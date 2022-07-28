Barclays Raises Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 46

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 44 to CHF 46 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Holcim Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 116,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

