Barclays Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $444.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

