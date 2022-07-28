BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

