BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,715 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 3.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $118,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

BCE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,363. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.