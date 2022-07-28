BCK Capital Management LP Buys 35,264 Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,146,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 146,562 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 877,269 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in DPCM Capital by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 385,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 291,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in DPCM Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPCM Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPCM Capital Company Profile

XPOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DPCM Capital in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DPCM Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

