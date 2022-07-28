BCK Capital Management LP Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 2.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of PNM Resources worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE PNM opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

