BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $534,000 Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,710,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 1,251,581 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

(Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.