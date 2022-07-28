BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $17,065,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $8,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.24. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

