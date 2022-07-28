BCK Capital Management LP Purchases 7,086 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials comprises about 1.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of CMC Materials worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCMP shares. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMC Materials

CMC Materials Stock Performance

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.