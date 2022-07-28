BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. South Jersey Industries accounts for approximately 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

SJI stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

