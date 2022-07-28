BCK Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BCK Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up approximately 1.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Trading Up 2.6 %

WRK stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

