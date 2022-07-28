Bean Cash Trading Down 57.3% This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $405,414.29 and approximately $579.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Bean Cash Coin Profile
BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,861,510,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
