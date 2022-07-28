Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $104,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.34 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

