Beer Money (BEER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,937.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Beer Money has a market cap of $417,236.22 and approximately $11,937.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,821.27 or 1.00002009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00127913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

