Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 212,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

